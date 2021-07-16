Police investigating after three people shot Friday night in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after three people were shot Friday night at three separate locations in south Kansas City.

KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 just before 10:30 p.m. one person was shot near 104th and Jame A. Reed Road, a second person was shot near 107th and James A. Reed Road and a third person was shot near 106th and Greenwood.

Two of the victims are reported to have critical injuries and one is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating if the three shootings are connected.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.