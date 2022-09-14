KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after three teenagers were shot Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at North 61st Street and Farrow Avenue, just north of Leavenworth Road.

According to an email sent to parents, the three victims were students at Washington High School.

Police said the injuries are all non-life threatening.

“I want to assure you that the safety of our students is always a top priority,” Washington High School Principal Cole Amaya said in the email. “As a school community, I want to thank you for your support as we continue to work together for the health and safety of all students.”

Police tell FOX4 the students had just been dropped off by a school bus, and the bus was just blocks away when the shooting took place.

This is the second investigation just a day after two teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near North 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway that put nearby Arrowhead Middle School on a short “lockout.”

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.