Police investigating after two men found dead from shooting in KCK industrial area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating after two people were found dead early Friday morning in the city’s Armourdale neighborhood.

Police said just before 5 a.m. a person arriving to work in the 700 block of Pawnee called 911 to report the discovery of two men who were unconscious and did not appear to breathing.

The men were located near a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle in an industrial area.

Officers responded to the scene where the two adult Hispanic male victims in their early to mid-twenties, were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.