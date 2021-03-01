Police investigating after two people dead in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a double homicide Monday afternoon in the city’s Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting call as well as a vehicle crash at 5 p.m. near Anderson and Norton.

When officers along with the fire department arrived on scene they located a vehicle on fire with two people dead inside.

Police say that unknown suspect(s) fired at the vehicle.

The victims have not been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are working to determine what may have led to the killings at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.