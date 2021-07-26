Blue Springs families unsettled after two people shot at local park

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating a shooting that happened at Wilburn Young Park on Sunday night.

A 19-year-old and 22-year-old were shot, but police said they will be OK.

“It should be very kid-friendly,” said Michael Maynard, whose son plays at the park. “You should be able to go and enjoy it.”

Some parents said the park should be a haven for kids.

“So what do we have to do as citizens to stop the madness?” Maynard said.

Maynard said his sons are always playing basketball at the park. He said he’s lucky they weren’t out there Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. police said two people were shot at the park. They’re OK, but the people responsible drove off and were last seen on U.S. 40 Highway.

“It scares me that in such a family-oriented neighborhood, things like that are happening,” said Wendy Kristl, who lives nearby.

Neighbor said they are happy no one was killed but want the gun violence to stop.



“I got out there and watch them play sometimes and they argue over the littlest stuff and people just can’t handle it anymore,” Maynard said. “It’s just, everything has turned into violence.”

One Blue Springs family’s home security camera captured the gunfire and a car speeding away.

Police said they’re still trying to piece everything together.

Investigators said a car parked at a nearby QuikTrip had blood inside. It’s believed to be involved in the shooting.