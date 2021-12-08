Police investigating after two teens shot near Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot near a Kansas City, Missouri school Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of E. 63rd and Paseo Boulevard.

Police said during a basketball game at Ewing Marion Kauffman School, an off-duty officer heard gunshots across the street.

Two people arrived at an area hospital later with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was not associated with the event at the school but people were escorted away for safety.

During the investigation police learned the shooting took place in the school parking lot and the two victims are in their late teens. They are not students at the school.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.