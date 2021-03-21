Police investigating after woman found dead from shooting near 73rd and Norton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a woman was found shot and killed late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m. in the area of 73rd and Norton. When they arrived they found a woman who was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified at this time.

Early investigation revealed there was an outside disturbance involving two small groups of people. During the disturbance shots were fired.

Police said at this point, the deceased woman is the only victim in this incident.

Both groups ran away in different directions on foot after shots were fired.

There is a $25,000 reward for any information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.