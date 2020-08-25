Police investigating body found in KCK donation bin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A body has been found inside a donation bin near highway 169 and West 47th Avenue around 10:35 Tuesday morning.

An employee of the company that picks up the donations found the body during his stop.

Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesperson with KCKPD, told FOX4, “The person is believed to have lived in the bin from time to time. Right now there are no signs of foul play.”

Police have not identified the victim, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

FOX4 is at the scene and is working for you. This story will be updates as more information is made available.

LATEST STORIES: