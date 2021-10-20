Police investigating deadly crash at Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. and Benton Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are on the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Benton Boulevard.

Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard was closed between Benton Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue while crews worked the scene but was reported to be back open just after 6 p.m.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was going to wrong way when they struck another vehicle.

Two woman in the vehicle that was struck were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver in the vehicle that was going the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.