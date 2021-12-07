Police investigating deadly crash involving semi and train in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday involving a semi-truck and a train.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. just east of Anaconda Road and N. Clearwater Drive.

Officers closed the intersection of Brickplant Road and S. Brookhart Drive as well as Anaconda Road and N. Clearwater Drive.

Police said traffic moving north on Brickplant, south on Clearwater and east on Anaconda was restricted in this area as of 1:45 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.