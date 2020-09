KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway and Brentwood Ave.

.@kcpolice investigating deadly crash US HWY & Brentwood Ave. A silver car facing East was sitting in turn lane when rear ended by brown pickup. Pickup then hit west bound SUV. 2 adults in SUV and one adult in car hurt, but expected to survive. Driver of truck killed. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ajnnU5m3Sn — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) September 24, 2020

Police said one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

