Police investigating deadly shooting at 88th and Crystal in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight that’s left one person dead in south Kansas City.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday near 88th and Crystal Avenue, not far from Smith-Hale Middle School.

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim with gunshot wounds outside one of the apartment building. The victim died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives are working to discover the identification of the victim as well as what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.

