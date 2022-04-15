KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are currently investigating a shooting Friday that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported at a gas station just before 5 p.m. at E. Gregory Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made at this time. This is the fifth homicide in Kansas City, Missouri within the last three days and the 42nd homicide for 2022, according to KCPD records.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

