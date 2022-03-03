BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is currently on the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. at a house near SW Gladstone Drive and Keystone Drive, just east of 7 Highway.

At the scene officers found a 47-year-old male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said this is being investigated as a homicide. The last reported homicide in Blue Springs was in February 2021.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.