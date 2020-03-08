Police investigating deadly shooting in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Warrensburg.

Police were called to the shooting just before 4:30 Saturday morning near Railroad Street and College Street, just north of University of Central Missouri.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not identified him at this time.

A short time after the incident, police said the shooting suspect, a man in his thirties, turned himself in.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.