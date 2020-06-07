Police investigating deadly shooting near 41st and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a sound of shots fired call just before 7 a.m. near E. 41st and Troost.

Officers were directed to the back of an apartment building where they located a male shooting victim in the parking long. Initial investigation appears the victim was shot during a robbery, police said.

Detectives are hopeful that someone may have heard or seen something.

Police have not identified or released a description of the victim or a suspect at this time.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

Any one with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit Directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. Any information leading an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.