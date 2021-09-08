Police investigating deadly shooting near KU campus in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are investigating after one person was shot and killed Wednesday night just blocks away from the University of Kansas campus.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. near 15th Street and Kentucky Street, just east of the campus.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify and locate anyone involved in the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call our Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

Police said they will have no further updates until Thursday.