KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday afternoon that left one woman dead.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. near N. Seventh Street Trafficway and Nebraska Avenue, near a Family Dollar.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead with apparent stab wounds. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information that can help detectives can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.