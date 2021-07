RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore police are investigating a Thursday night death as a homicide in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Lakeshore Drive and Shoreview Drive on calls of a death investigation.

When they arrived on scene, Raymore police called in the Kansas City Metropolitan Major Case Squad to help.

No victim or suspect information is available at this time. FOX4 will update the story as they become available.

