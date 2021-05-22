Police investigating early morning homicide on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating an early morning homicide in the 3800 block of South Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say they were called to the area on reports of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old male inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Kentral Gray of Kansas City, Missouri, and was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel attempted live saving efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777.

