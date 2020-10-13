Police investigating homicide after body found near E. 79th and Oldham Rd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating the city’s 149th homicide Monday night after a body was found.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. near E. 79th and Oldham Road, just east of Interstate 435, where a person at the scene showed them where to find the victim.

Police say the victim was just off the road in a wooded area. The victim’s body was reported to be in an advance state of decomposition. Police say the body had been exposed for a while and significant trauma was apparent.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Police said it will likely take the medical examiner to determine the manner of death.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for people with more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you updates here and on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.