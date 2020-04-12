Police investigating homicide after man found dead from shooting near 39th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the reported shooting just after 3 a.m. near 39th and Main. When officers arrived on scene they located a man inside a vehicle who had been apparently shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were told the shooting occurred near 40th and Agnes.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Daniel Washington.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

Early morning homicide at 39th and Main. I don’t have any confirmed details. Call 816-474-TIPS or @kcpolice (816-234-5000) if you have information. @KCMO @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/1MWeiNoG69 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) April 12, 2020