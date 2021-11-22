Police investigating homicide at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment Monday morning.

Police responded to a welfare check at an apartment near Northeast 49th Street and North Euclid Avenue. The person who called in for the welfare check said the victim had not been showing up for work and was concerned.

Officers entered the residence and found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is sked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.