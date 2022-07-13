KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments located at 100th Terrace and Wornall Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man inside of an apartment who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been been identified at this time.

Police said multiple people were detained at the scene and they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

