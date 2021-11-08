Police investigating homicide at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide Monday after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

Detectives were following up in regard to an ongoing missing persons investigation Monday afternoon and responded to Brush Creek Towers near Woodland Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Inside an apartment they located an adult male victim deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Police said the circumstances were suspicious in nature and homicide detectives responded to the scene and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

