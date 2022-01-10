Police investigating homicide at Kansas City, Kansas manufactured home community

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Monday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near S. 74th Terrace and Buttonwood Avenue in the River Oaks Manufactured Home Community.

When they arrived they found a man inside a home dead from apparent gunfire.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the second homicide of the year for KCK.