Police investigating homicide at KC apartment after woman dies from head injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say an incident last week where a woman died after reportedly striking her head on a wall is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, April 8, officers responded to an ambulance call just before 10 a.m. at the Holiday Apartments located off NW Harlem Rd., just east of Highway 169.

When officers arrived at the scene they made contact with the victim who had struck her head on the wall while inside her apartment. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Saturday, the JACO Medical Examiner determined that the victim’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and classified the incident as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.