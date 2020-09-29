KCK police investigating after man found shot and killed inside Argentine apartment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday in the city’s Argentine neighborhood.

Police said the call came out just before 11:30 a.m. near S. 24th and Silver Ct., just north of Metropolitan Ave.

A man was found dead following a shooting inside an apartment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests or suspect information have been reported.

Police are continuing to investigate on what lead to the killing.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This marks the 40th homicide of the year in KCK, compared to 38 in 2019.

LATEST HEADLINES