KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide in less than a week.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to Independence Avenue and Olive St. There they found one person lying in the roadway just east of Olive with trauma wounds. EMS took the victim to an area hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.

Police have not released information on the identity of the victim or what may have led to the incident. No information on a potential suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This marks the seventh homicide in Kansas City so far this week.

Saturday 34-year-old Rodney White was shot and killed inside an apartment building at East 11th St. and Grand Boulevard.

On Sunday, Darryl Brown was shot and killed inside a home in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue.

Monday morning Trianna Tisdale was fatally shot near an apartment building in south Kansas City.

Tuesday evening one man was fatally shot outside the Family Dollar at 104th St. and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Later that night a woman was discovered outside an east Kansas City home with trauma wounds and later died from her injuries.

Wednesday KCPD officers were called to a deadly stabbing at an apartment near Linwood Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

