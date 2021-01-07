Police investigating homicide in south Kansas City, first of 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night in south Kansas City.

Police said the homicide happened near 115th Street and Holmes Road. Details about what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

This is the first homicide of 2021 for Kansas City. A New Year’s Eve shooting, in which the victim died on New Year’s Day, was initially classified as the first killing of the year, but later reclassified to count for 2020’s total.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.