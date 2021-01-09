One adult male dead after apparent shooting near 55th Street and Cypress Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri Police responded to a shooting near 55th Street and Cypress Avenue after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim had died.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are on scene and will process the evidence. Detectives are speaking with any witness.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-tips. Police are offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is the second homicide in Kansas City in 2021.

FOX4 will update this story when more details become available.