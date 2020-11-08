Police investigating homicide near 56th and Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call near 56th and Euclid Ave.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Detectives are looking for any potential witnesses.

Police are on scene continuing to investigate what led to the incident.

Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This marks the city’s 159th homicide, according to KCPD.