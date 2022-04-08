KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a shooting Friday afternoon left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting was reported outside a house near North 62nd Street and Webster Avenue, just south of Leavenworth Road.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Another woman was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

