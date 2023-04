RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one person dead.

Raytown police officers responded to a shots fired call just after 7 p.m. in the area of 86th Street and Stark Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. He has not been identified.

No suspect has been arrested at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.