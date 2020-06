KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide Thursday night.

Police reported the incident just after 8 p.m. near N. 34th and Barnett Ave., just south of Minnesota Ave.

The name of the victim or a suspect has been named at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.