Police investigating homicide near N. 72nd and Splitlog Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide near N. 72nd and Splitlog Ave. Friday, July 30, 2021. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near N. 72nd Street and Splitlog Avenue.

Neighbors tell FOX4 they heard a gunshot and then saw someone on the ground unresponsive.

Police said they are investigating this as a homicide. The victim has not been identified.

So suspect information is available at this time.

The scene is right next to the Cambridge at River Oak Apartments where two people were found dead Thursday morning. That incident remains under investigation and the cause of the two deaths is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

.@KCKPDChief on scene of a shooting near N. 72nd and Splitlog. No information yet. Spoke with witnesses who heard gunshots and saw a person unresponsive on the ground. This is next to the apartments where two people were found dead Thursday. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/O5raHnnrow — Brian Dulle (@BrianMDulle) July 31, 2021