Police are investigating a double homicide April 1 at 67th and Walrond in Kansas City.

Police @kcpolice say a woman and man were found shot and dead in a car at E. 67th and Walrond in KCMO. It’s the black one on the sidewalk. Police ask the public to stay away from the area. No suspect info. If anyone has information, call the TIPS Hotline, 474-TIPS. #KansasCity pic.twitter.com/MuGbiV6c7o — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) April 1, 2021

Police say a man and woman were found shot dead inside a car. Police ask to avoid the area and anyone with information please call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

There is no suspect info at this time.

Police are currently on scene. FOX4 has a crew headed there as well.

We will update this ongoing investigation as details become available.

