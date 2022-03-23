SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department is asking for information regarding recent vandalism at Smithville Lake.

Police said vandals destroyed a community scenic area at the lake sometime between 5 p.m. Friday, March 18 and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

A newly installed signage that was vandalized costs $500 and takes around a year to be made, according to police.

“We would much rather make needed improvements to our areas and provide programming instead of cleaning up after misguided youth. Vandalism like this leads to areas being permanently closed,” Smithville Lake Corps of Engineers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smithville Lake Corps of Engineers office at 816-532-0174 or Smithville Police Department at 816-532-0500.

Police say if you encounter vandalism in progress to report it to the City of Smithville 816-532-0500 or Clay County Sheriff at 816-407-3700.