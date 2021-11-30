Police investigating shooting at Independence restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence, Missouri police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant Tuesday night that has left at least one person injured.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 54th Street Grill on E. 38th Terrace.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman who had been shot in the leg after a domestic violence incident in the parking lot.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. She was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers have identified a family member as a suspect and are trying to locate him.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

