Police investigating shooting in parking lot of Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in a parking lot at Independence Center where one person was shot in the head, and investigators say more than 30 shots were fired.

It’s the third incident at the mall in the last nine days to prompt a large police presence.

Independence police spokesman John Syme says at about 2:15 p.m., people inside of two vehicles started firing at each other. The person shot in the head is expected to survive, there’s been no report of other injuries so far.

IPD is still looking for one of the vehicles involved in the shooting, described as a dirty black Chrysler 300 sedan. Detailed descriptions of the person shot or suspects haven’t been given yet.

Mall management said this shooting happened in an outer parking lot Monday afternoon, but the mall is still open.

This is the latest in a stream of violence at the Independence mall. On New Year’s Eve, shoppers described moments of chaos as echoes of gunfire rang out when a 16-year-old boy was shot inside Foot Locker.

On Dec. 26, up to 500 unaccompanied teens were involved in several fights in the mall. That’s what prompted mall management to put a 3 p.m. curfew in place on weekends. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after that time to be inside the mall.

But that wasn’t the first time fights broke out at Independence Center.

In November 2019, a big mall brawl damaged property and a police car. Teens took food off customer’s tables. Then in October 2020, there was another fight reportedly involving 300 juveniles.

At that point, a 9 p.m. teen curfew was established in the area and the city said parents would be issued citations for youth who didn’t comply.

The 3 p.m. curfew doesn’t carry the same legal ramifications but is designed to keep out potential troublemakers.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will provide updates as more details are confirmed.