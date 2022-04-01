LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night on Interstate 470.

The shooting happened near northbound I-470 and Lakewood Boulevard.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was initially called to the area for what was believed to be a crash, but when they arrived, they determined a shooting had occurred.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is now investigating.

Sgt. Chris Depue said officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. for some type of disturbance, but they determined gunshots had been fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim deceased in a vehicle alongside I-470 just north of Lakewood Boulevard.

Northbound I-470 at Lakewood Boulevard is closed as of 11 p.m. Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto Lakewood, and police expect the closure to last several hours.

FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.