KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police delayed dismissal at Park Hill High School on Thursday due to a student medical emergency that’s under investigation, administrators said.

In a letter to families, Principal Brad Kincheloe said students are safe and are being dismissed as of 3:30 p.m. Dismissal was delayed as precaution.

Kincheloe did not disclose what the student medical emergency was, but said administrators will release more details soon.

FOX4 has a crew at the high school and saw several Platte County sheriff’s deputies responding. We are working to gather more information and will update this story details are confirmed.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.