KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating two homicides Saturday evening on the city’s east side.

The first homicide was reported around 5 p.m. near E. 39th Street and South Benton Avenue.

Police were responding to a shots fired call and when they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second homicide was reported just before 6 p.m. just a few blocks away at E. 37th and Olive Street.

Officers were responding to a shooting in the area and when they arrived they saw a vehicle in the road at 38th and Olive.

As they approached they noticed a woman in the driver seat who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims in both cases have not been identified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

It is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

Detectives are working both scenes looking for evidence and witnesses.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available from KCPD.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

