KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Police are investigating the death of man found in a house near N. 21st Place and Longwood Ave.

Just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning officers were called to the residence on an unknown nature call. When they arrived, they found a black male, who had died, inside the residence.

One person is currently being questioned by police, and they are asking anyone with information about this case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.