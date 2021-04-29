Police investigating workplace fatality at Midwest Tow Turbo and Diesel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Officers with the Overland Park Police Department are investigating an industrial fatality incident at Midwest Tow Turbo and Diesel located at 4510 Merriam Drive.
According to police, a vehicle fell off a tow truck and crushed a person who was underneath trying to secure it.
The victim has not been identified but is said to be a male in his late 60’s or early 70’s.
No further information has been released at this time.
FOX4 will continue to update this story as details become available.