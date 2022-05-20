KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police investigation closed a busy Kansas City-area highway Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the law enforcement operation forced crews to close Interstate 435 in both directions between northeast 48th Street to Parvin Road.

Officers warn the police activity is because a suspect at a nearby hotel refuses to surrender to officers.

They warn it will cause heavy traffic delays in the area and ask drivers to find alternative routes around the Northland Friday afternoon.

