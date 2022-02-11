KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase and a driver ramming cars on the interstate forced investigators to close a section of Interstate 435 in the northland Friday afternoon.

North Kansas City police officers were called to the Econolodge Motel on Taney Street near Armour Road around 1:30 p.m. Someone reported a man was shooting a gun out of a blue van and then rammed a pickup in the parking lot.

Officers said the used street cameras to locate the van at a gas station on Armor Road.

Two police officers followed the van as it left the the gas station. The driver refused to stop for officers. Instead the driver got on 210 highway

At one point while on the highway, North Kansas City officers said the suspect shifted into reverse and backed into a North Kansas City Police SUV, damaging it. The officer in the SUV was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect drove onto Interstate-435 where Kansas City, Missouri officer joined the police chase. Investigators said the suspect rammed a Kansas City officer’s SUV on 435 at Front Street.

The chase ended when the van broke down on the exit from Interstate-435 to Winner Road. Police said the suspect tried to run from officers, but they arrested him.

His name has not been released. North Kansas City Police continue to investigate the incident.

