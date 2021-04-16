Police issue endangered SILVER Advisory for 79-year-old man last seen in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police have issued an endangered SILVER Advisory for a man who was last seen in Grandview.

Howard Vincent, 79, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday at 12060 Food Lane. He got into a vehicle and left a relative’s residence without saying anything.

Vincent was last seen driving a red 2005, Ford F-150 with the Missouri tag 2PDB99. He was wearing a brown ball cap, checkered shirt and brown pants.

Police say he suffers from dementia. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.

