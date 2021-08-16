Police locate and cite driver involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police said they identified the driver who crashed into a police car and injured two officers early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the officers were driving northbound on Cleveland Avenue when a driver ran a red light and slammed into the police car.

The driver took off and police later found the car at Truman Road and Norton Avenue. It had been abandoned.

Police say that since the crash they located the person responsible and cited the driver for the crash.

The officers were injured, but are expected to recover.