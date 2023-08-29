KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday afternoon leaves one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of E. 29th Street and Prospect Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim inside a business with gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm.

Police learned that the victim went into the business after he had been shot and no crime scene could be located.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives in this case can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.